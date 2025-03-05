BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
