Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 482.50 ($6.17), with a volume of 4677263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BREE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.36) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BREE

Breedon Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 433.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.