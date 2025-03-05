BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

BRC Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Shares of BRCC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 534,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,242. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

