Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 2,717,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

