Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 671.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.00%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

