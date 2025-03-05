BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $52.73.

Get BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.