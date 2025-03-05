BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $52.73.
BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile
