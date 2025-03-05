BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Bought by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,859 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 26.4% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carrera Capital Advisors owned about 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $112,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHLF. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

XHLF opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

