BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.50 to $0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.89 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 328.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 77.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Stem by 177.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

