Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.18.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.