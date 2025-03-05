BlackSky Technology (BKSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

BKSY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $387.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.20. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BlackSky Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $74,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,830.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,622.95. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $245,866 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

