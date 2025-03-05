BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 23.09 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

LON BRWM traded up GBX 12.67 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 477.67 ($6.11). 359,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,715. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 463.20 ($5.93) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 491.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.71. The company has a market capitalization of £914.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -486.41%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

