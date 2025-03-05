BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans $0.22 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2231 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 485,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,496. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

See Also

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

