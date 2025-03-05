BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans $0.22 Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2231 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 485,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,496. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.