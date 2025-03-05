BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

