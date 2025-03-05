BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MQT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,567. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

