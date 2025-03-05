BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MIY stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

