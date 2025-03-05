BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

MHN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 77,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

