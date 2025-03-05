BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MHN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 77,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.