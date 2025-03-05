BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MUC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 200,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $11.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
