Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

