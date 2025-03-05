BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLW opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

