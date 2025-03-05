BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT stock remained flat at $11.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,078. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

