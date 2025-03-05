BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
BKT stock remained flat at $11.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,078. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.
About BlackRock Income Trust
