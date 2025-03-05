BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1763 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock remained flat at $15.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $16.75.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

