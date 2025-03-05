BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
BGT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 126,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,781. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
