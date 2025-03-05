BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

