BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

