BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CII stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
