BlackRock Core Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BHK opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
