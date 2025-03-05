Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

