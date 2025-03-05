Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 652,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $54,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.