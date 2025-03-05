BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
BTCM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.56.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIT Mining will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
