BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,270,000 after acquiring an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $48,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

