Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Announces Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. Biodesix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Trading Up 1.0 %

BDSX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,791.24. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406. Corporate insiders own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

