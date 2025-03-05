BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

