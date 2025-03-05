Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 5024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,327,503.16. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,190. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $392,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

