Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Review

Inspire Medical Systems and Beta Bionics are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Beta Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems 6.67% 8.19% 7.09% Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 Beta Bionics 0 3 5 1 2.78

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and Beta Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $228.82, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Beta Bionics has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Beta Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beta Bionics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Beta Bionics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 6.67 $53.51 million $1.73 104.33 Beta Bionics $53.03 million 14.93 N/A N/A N/A

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Beta Bionics.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Beta Bionics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

