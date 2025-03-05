Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – March 5th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, or deploy quantum computing technologies. These stocks represent investments in firms aiming to leverage quantum mechanics for computing advancements that could potentially outperform classical computing systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 9,596,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,870,172. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 24,525,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,585,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 1,273,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91.

