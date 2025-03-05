Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – March 2nd

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden frames typically secured in public spaces and designed to confine a person’s head and hands as a form of historical punishment. They were used to publicly shame misbehaving individuals by exposing them to ridicule and sometimes physical abuse from onlookers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 25,437,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. 7,507,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $248.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,406. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,827. Kroger has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,442. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $131.39 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Read More