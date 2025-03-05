Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AT&T, Target, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a part of their earnings to shareholders in the form of periodic dividends, usually quarterly or annually. These stocks are favored by investors looking for regular income along with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 100,350,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,160,574. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 159,962,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,036,475. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,087,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,406,617. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,720. Target has a one year low of $112.53 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $166.23. 7,385,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,635. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.08.

