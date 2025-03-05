Best Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – March 2nd

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially stable companies with a proven track record of performance and reliability. They are typically leaders in their industries, known for steady dividend payments, consistent growth, and resilience even during economic downturns, making them a favored choice for conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 669,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,955. Karman has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,368. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 21,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,390. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.07.

