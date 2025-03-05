BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

