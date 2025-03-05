Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 117.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12 month low of $125.26 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

