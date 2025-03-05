Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 882.50 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 879.50 ($11.25), with a volume of 2084237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876.50 ($11.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 794.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts forecast that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

