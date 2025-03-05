BCM Advisors LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

BATS USMV opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

