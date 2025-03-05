Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Zacks reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-5.330 EPS.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.