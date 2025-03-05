Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Zacks reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-5.330 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

