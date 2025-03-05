Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.
