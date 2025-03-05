BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 1,174,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 225,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market cap of £80.53 million, a P/E ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.87.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

