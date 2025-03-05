BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Approximately 1,174,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average daily volume of 225,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BVC
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 12.1 %
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BATM Advanced Communications
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.