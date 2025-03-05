Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 99,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 59,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Base Carbon Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Base Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.