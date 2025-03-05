Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 99,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 59,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Base Carbon Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
Base Carbon Company Profile
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.