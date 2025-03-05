Bard Associates Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EVI Industries by 112.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 206.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the third quarter worth about $694,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EVI Industries by 122.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

