Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on April 11th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002567.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

