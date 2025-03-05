Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £894.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.84.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.