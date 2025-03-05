Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.86%.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £894.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.84.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
