Baird R W Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Hold

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $5.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.