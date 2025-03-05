Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 131,121 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,898,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

